Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

