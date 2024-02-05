Komodo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

