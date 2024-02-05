Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $809,591.51 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00050446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

