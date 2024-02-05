KOK Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $177,722.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00663941 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $210,486.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.