Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $25.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.