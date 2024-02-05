KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

