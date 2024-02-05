Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $395.72 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
