Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.