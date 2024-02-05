Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC
Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty
In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kilroy Realty
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.