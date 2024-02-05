Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $155.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

