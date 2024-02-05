Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

