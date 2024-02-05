Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.39% of Kellanova worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.66. 574,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

