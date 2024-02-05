Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,016. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

