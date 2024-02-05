KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $49.52

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 62,101 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

