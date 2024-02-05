KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $49.52

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.00. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 62,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

