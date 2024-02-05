Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 9,480 ($120.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,347.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,993.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($92.80) and a 1 year high of £103.50 ($131.58). The company has a market cap of £627.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7,236.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($119.82), for a total value of £141,375 ($179,729.21). Insiders own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

