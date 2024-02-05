JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.64. 608,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.