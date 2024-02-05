JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.28. 3,848,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,169. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

