JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 761,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 166,129 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,122.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 157,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.