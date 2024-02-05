Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.66. 605,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,640. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.89.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

