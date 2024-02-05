Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $236.19. The company had a trading volume of 380,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

