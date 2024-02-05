Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.45 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

