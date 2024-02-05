JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 3.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 7,964,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,710,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

