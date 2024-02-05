Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $80.04 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $80,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.39. 1,135,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

