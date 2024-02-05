Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $116.89 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $116,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 685,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,122. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

