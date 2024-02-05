Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $103.09 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,970,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,518,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average is $238.81. The company has a market cap of $567.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

