Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $71,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

