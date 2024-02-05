Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 226,708 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $63,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,649,000 after buying an additional 1,419,206 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,908,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 198,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 563,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 138,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,517,000.

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 94,000 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

