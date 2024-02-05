Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 8,100 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.96, for a total transaction of C$299,376.00.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.00. 10,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,588. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$37.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.72.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWEL
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.