Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 8,100 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.96, for a total transaction of C$299,376.00.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.00. 10,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,588. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.10 and a 1-year high of C$37.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.72.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWEL

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.