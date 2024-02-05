Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

