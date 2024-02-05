J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.07.

SJM stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

