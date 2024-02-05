J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $208.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

