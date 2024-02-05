iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.46

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.46 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 97832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

