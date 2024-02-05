iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.89

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.89 and last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 2087234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

