iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. 2,282,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,757. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.