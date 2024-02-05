iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,220. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $106.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

