iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

