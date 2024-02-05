iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $100.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.