iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.40

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 3834864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

