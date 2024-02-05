iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.37

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 155332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

