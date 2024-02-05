iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 149621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $546.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metlife Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

