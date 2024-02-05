iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 36,302 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.35.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

