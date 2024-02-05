iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.