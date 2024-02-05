iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 219,983 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

