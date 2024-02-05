iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $429.72

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $429.72 and last traded at $426.82, with a volume of 355022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.38.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.