iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.43

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 477462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

