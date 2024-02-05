iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,380,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,890,000 after purchasing an additional 960,301 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.46 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

