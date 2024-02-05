iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.06

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 334955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

