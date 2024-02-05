iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.06

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 334955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
