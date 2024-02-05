iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $103.34. 3,441,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,678. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

