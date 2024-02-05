iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.39

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 608531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,307,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

