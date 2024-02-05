iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.71% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $364,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,328. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
